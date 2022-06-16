.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia tried to talk Turkey out of Syria operation: Report

  • Font
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army mans a checkpoint near the village of Jindayris in the countryside of Afrin, along the wall on the northern border with Turkey, on December 18, 2021. (AFP)
A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army mans a checkpoint near the village of Jindayris in the countryside of Afrin, along the wall on the northern border with Turkey, on December 18, 2021. (AFP)

Russia tried to talk Turkey out of Syria operation: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia tried to persuade Turkey to cancel plans for a military operation in Syria during talks in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the TASS news agency cited Moscow’s Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We tried to convince them the issue needs to be resolved through peaceful means, without resorting to violence because that could lead to escalation,” TASS quoted Lavrentyev as saying.

Read more:

Russia considers Turkey’s possible military operation in Syria unwise

Kremlin says Turkish operation in Syria won’t facilitate stability

Explainer: What is behind Turkey’s Syria incursion threats?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More