Drone strike kills three in Iraqi Kurdistan: Officials

Three people were killed on Friday in an unclaimed drone strike on a vehicle in Iraq's autonomous northern region of Kurdistan, medical and security officials said.
The drone “targeted a civilian car” in the city of Kalar in southeastern Kurdistan, said the security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Three people were killed and a fourth, a Kurd from Syria, was seriously wounded,” said the source, who was unable to further identify the victims.
A medical official at Kalar's hospital gave the same number of casualties.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the drone strike.
The attack comes two months after Turkey launched an air and ground offensive in northern Iraq targeting separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bases and training camps.
Designated as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, the PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Following the Kalar drone attack, Turkey's defence ministry said it had neutralised “six PKK terrorists” in the area where its military operation is taking place.
Questioned by AFP, a ministry spokesman said “Kalar is much farther south” than that area.
Read more:
Turkey jails 16 Kurdish journalists over propaganda charges
Two dead, seven injured in Turkish airstrikes hitting YBS site in Iraq
-
Iraq summons Turkey envoy in protest at Kurdistan offensiveIraq on Tuesday summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Baghdad in protest at a new Turkish offensive targeting rebels in the north’s autonomous Kurdistan ... Middle East
-
Iraq makes fresh attempt to control Kurdistan oil revenue with contract switchIraq has made a fresh attempt to control revenue from the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan by asking oil and gas firms operating there to sign new ... Energy
-
Iraq’s Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil lawThe judicial council of Iraq’s Kurdistan said the region’s oil law remained in force, rejected a ruling from the federal supreme court that Kurdish ... Middle East