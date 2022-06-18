Gaza rocket into Israel breaks two-month lull
Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel early Saturday, shattering a two-month lull that prevailed along Gaza-Israel fence in contrast to soaring tensions in the West Bank.
The Israeli military said aerial defense systems intercepted the projectile, which activated warning sirens in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon. There were no reports of casualties.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. Israel usually blames the militant Hamas group for any violence emanating from the coastal enclave it controls.
An Israeli military raid in the West Bank early Friday, in which three Palestinian militants were killed and eight wounded, could have triggered the rocket attack from Gaza.
Also on Friday, an Israeli observation balloon crashed and fell in northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said it investigates the incident, but clarified the balloon was not downed by Palestinian militants.
Read more:
-
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry saysIsraeli soldiers shot dead two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.In an early morning arrest ... Middle East
-
Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Palestinian ministryA Palestinian died in the occupied West Bank Thursday after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the ... Middle East
-
Three Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in West Bank: News agencyThree Palestinians were killed Friday morning and eight others wounded in an operation by Israeli forces in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, ... World News