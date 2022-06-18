.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran fighter jet crashes after engine fails, pilots survive

  • Font
FILE PHOTO - An Iranian military fighter plane flies past an oil tanker during naval manoeuvres in the Gulf and Sea of Oman April 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fars News/File Photo
An Iranian military fighter plane flies past an oil tanker. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran fighter jet crashes after engine fails, pilots survive

The Associated Press, Tehran

Published: Updated:

An Iranian fighter plane crashed near the central city of Isfahan on Saturday after its engine failed, but both pilots survived, media reported.

The pilots were taken to a local hospital, the official IRNA news agency said.

It said there was a technical failure in the engine of the Grumman F-14 Tomcat that led to the crash.

A clip by the agency showed columns of smoke billowing from the remains of the aircraft in a desert area.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 revolution and the Tomcat F-14 is American-made.

It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to obtain spare parts and maintain the aging aircraft.

Iran has a history of similar crashes among its faltering fleet.

In May, a fighter jet crashed in the central desert of Iran, killing both pilots. In February, a fighter jet plunged into a soccer field in the country’s northwestern city of Tabriz, killing both pilots and a civilian.

Read more:

Man with Quds Force links aboard plane grounded in Argentina: Paraguay

UAE concerned by Iran nuclear program, seeks reassurances

Iran president hits out at US over new sanctions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More