Israel’s PM warns Iran: Those who send ‘terrorists’ to attack Israelis will pay price

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennet warned Iran on Sunday against any attempts to target Israelis abroad in “terrorist attacks”, threatening that anyone who attempts to orchestrate such attacks will pay the price.

“We are currently witnessing Iranian attempts to attack Israelis in various overseas locations,” Bennett said.

“The security services are working to thwart attempted attacks before they are launched. We will continue to strike those who send the terrorists. We will continue to strike those who send the terrorists,” he added.

He also warned Israelis against traveling to Turkey for their safety. “Alongside this, we have warned Israeli citizens to avoid flying to Turkey – especially Istanbul – at this time if it is not necessary. The danger is still great. I call on the citizens of Israel to show personal responsibility and safeguard their security.”

Last week, Israel warned its citizens against traveling to Turkey, citing the danger of possible Iranian “revenge attacks” after the assassination of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Colonel Sayad Khodai.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio reported last week that security officials foiled an Iranian attack targeting Israelis in Turkey last month.

Tensions between the two countries have heightened in recent weeks amid a shadow war where Israel targets Iran’s military personnel and officials and scientists related to the country’s nuclear program, and Iran retaliates by targeting Israelis abroad.

