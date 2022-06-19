Israel’s foreign minister to visit Turkey amid security concerns over Iran

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid plans to Turkey on Thursday, his office said on Sunday, amid recent concerns voiced by Tel Aviv that Israeli citizens are in danger of being targeted by Iran in Turkey.

Lapid will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who visited Israel last month as part of efforts to expand economic cooperation.

Last week, Israel warned its citizens against traveling to Turkey, citing the danger of possible Iranian “revenge attacks” after the assassination of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Colonel Sayad Khodai on May 22.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan radio reported last week that security officials foiled an Iranian attack targeting Israelis in Turkey last month.

Ankara had responded to the Israeli warning by stressing that Turkey was a safe country and had “cooperation mechanisms to combat terrorism” in place.

