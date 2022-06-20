.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel building US-led ‘Middle East air defense alliance:’ Defense minister

  • Font
Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo
Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Israel building US-led ‘Middle East air defense alliance:’ Defense minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel is building a “Middle East Air Defense Alliance” under the leadership of the United States, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday, adding that the apparatus has already foiled attempted Iranian attacks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The remarks, which appeared in an official transcript of a briefing Gantz gave parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, did not name any other partners in the alliance.

Read more:

Israel’s PM warns Iran: Those who send ‘terrorists’ to attack Israelis will pay price

Israel’s foreign minister to visit Turkey amid security concerns over Iran

Israel strikes hit Hamas sites after rocket fire: Army

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More