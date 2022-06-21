.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Three ‘Mossad-linked agents’ will be tried soon in Iran: Report

  • Font
Justice in Iran. Wooden gavel in in lawyer office stock photo
Stock image of a wooden gavel in front of the Iranian flag. (File photo)

Three ‘Mossad-linked agents’ will be tried soon in Iran: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran will soon put on trial what it said were three Mossad-linked agents who were arrested in April, Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted a judiciary official as saying on Tuesday, as tensions between arch-foes Iran and Israel are on the increase.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The three were planning to assassinate our nuclear scientists according to intelligence assessments,” Mehdi Shamsabadi said, without specifying the nationality of the detainees.

IRNA reported in April the arrest of three people it said were spies linked to the Israeli intelligence agency in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

Read more:

Israel warns against travel to Turkey citing assassination of Iranian colonel

Israeli PM Bennett says Iranian ‘immunity’ is over

Israel informed US officials it killed Iranian colonel: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More