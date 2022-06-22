Rocket targets UAE’s Dana Gas complex in Iraq, ‘no damage or injuries’

A Katyusha rocket fell near a gas complex in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region on Wednesday without damaging the facility or causing any casualties, security officials said.

The rocket targeted the Khor Mor gas complex, which belongs to UAE energy company Dana Gas and is located in Chamchamal district, counter-terrorist services in Sulaimaniyah province said in a statement.

They reported “no material damage or injuries”, an assessment confirmed by a security official who requested anonymity.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Several unclaimed attacks have targeted energy infrastructure in Iraqi Kurdistan in recent weeks.

Early last month, sources said there was “minor material damage” at the Kawergosk refinery northwest of the Iraqi Kurdistan capital Arbil following a rocket attack.

In early April, three rockets landed near Kawergosk, with no casualties or material damage reported.

