Man fatally shoots Jordanian woman in university campus

A Jordanian woman died on Thursday shortly after a man opened fire at her in the campus of a private university, according to local media reports.



The woman was pronounced dead after medics transported her to hospital in critical condition, Nabaa Jordan cited a spokesperson of the general security directorate as saying.



Authorities launched an investigation to identify the attacker and arrest him.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



According to Nabaa Jordan, the crime took place in the campus of the Applied Science Private University in Amman.



Dr. Haitham Abu Khadija, the university’s general director, identified the victim as Eman Ersheed.



He told Nabaa Jordan that Ersheed was a nursing student, adding that the perpetrator approached her in campus and fired five bullets at her, one of which struck her in the head.



He also said that the university was cooperating with the authorities to help find the attacker, noting that surveillance cameras recorded the incident.



The motive behind the crime remains unclear, and according to local media reports, the attacker is not a student at the university.



Jordanians took to social media to offer their condolences to Ersheed’s family and to demand the authorities to hold the attacker accountable, with some calling for the execution of the perpetrator.



They also compared the crime to the recent killing of Egyptian student, Naiyera Ashraf, outside her university.



“Naiyera Ashraf, Eman Ersheed.. who is next?,” one user wrote on Twitter.



“Who will the next victim be? My sister or your sister… It’s only been two days since Naiyera Ashraf was murdered… and today, another woman was killed in Jordan,” another wrote.



Read more:

Maradona’s medical personnel to face homicide trial for criminal negligence

Advertisement

Palestinians grant bail to accused killers of prominent activist Nizar Banat

Teenager held after two stabbed in Swedish mall’s parking area