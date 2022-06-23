.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran foreign minister says only diplomacy can resolve Ukraine crisis

  • Font
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gestures during a discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gestures during a discussion at the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 26, 2022. (Reuters)

Iran foreign minister says only diplomacy can resolve Ukraine crisis

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Ukraine crisis can only be resolved diplomatically, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday during a press conference in Tehran alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a two-day visit to discuss Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, boosting bilateral and energy cooperation, and international and regional issues, according to Iranian state media.

“In regards to Ukraine, we believe that American actions done through NATO are part of the crisis’ causes. However, the Islamic Republic does not see war as a solution and welcomes political talks on this issue,” Amirabdollahian said.

While Moscow is challenging Western sanctions over Ukraine, Tehran’s clerical rulers have been struggling to keep Iran’s economy afloat because of US sanctions that were reimposed after Washington exited Tehran’s nuclear deal in 2018.

Read more:

How Iran set a sanctions evasion network to keep its economy afloat: Report

Russia's Lavrov arrives in Iran to discuss nuclear deal, cooperation

Iran tensions, record gas prices push Biden to recalibrate US policy in Middle East

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More