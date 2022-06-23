Sweden warns citizens against travel to Iran after trial of Iranian official ends

Sweden advised its citizens against travelling to Iran ahead of the verdict of the trial of a former Iranian official, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“Due to the security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Iran,” the ministry said in a statement.

“In recent times, expressions of dissatisfaction with Sweden and other European countries have increased. Iran has in various ways expressed its dissatisfaction with an ongoing trial against an Iranian citizen in Sweden,” the foreign ministry said according to Swedish news agency TT.

Tensions between the two countries heightened after Sweden put on trial a former Iranian official accused of war crimes. He was tried for the mass execution and torture of political prisoners at an Iranian prison in the 1980s.

The trial’s verdict is due on July 14.

In May, Iran announced that Swedish-Iranian disaster medicine researcher, Ahmadreza Djalali, will be executed after being arrested on the accusation of spying for Israel.

Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners over the past few years, mostly on espionage charges. The country does not recognize dual nationality.

