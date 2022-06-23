Turkey, Israel working on restore ties to ambassador level: Minister 

Turkey and Israel have begun work restoring their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday as the two countries seek an end to more than a decade of strained ties.

In a joint news conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Cavusoglu also said they were in close contact regarding threats to Israeli citizens in Turkey and that Ankara would not allow terrorist attacks on its territory.

