  • Font
Dana Gas says its average production volumes rose by 17 percent during the third quarter. (Image courtesy: Dana Gas)
A Dana gas facility. (File photo)

Another rocket attack targets UAE’s Dana Gas site in Iraq: Sources

Reuters, Sulaymaniyah

Published: Updated:

A Katyusha rocket targeted employee housing of UAE energy firm Dana Gas in Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq on Friday, landing in the company’s Khor Mor gas field, two security sources said.

Friday’s attack was the second on Dana Gas facilities this week.

A Katyusha rocket landed inside Khor Mor on Wednesday but caused no damage, Sulaymaniyah’s counter-terrorism service said.

Local television broadcasts on Friday showed a column of rising smoke near the field with sirens sounding. It could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

There was no immediate word on possible casualties from the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar attacks in the past.

Dana Gas said on Thursday that normal operations continued at Khor Mor, one of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

Read more: Rocket targets UAE’s Dana Gas complex in Iraq, ‘no damage or injuries’

