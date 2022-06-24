.
Iran: Israel’s accusation of Tehran plot to harm Israelis in Turkey ‘ridiculous’

Turkish police secure the plaza in front of he Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions Hagia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, March 15, 2019. (AP)
Turkish police stand in front of the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, one of Istanbul’s main tourist attractions in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 15, 2019. (AP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran said on Friday Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s accusation of an Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul was “ridiculous” and aimed at damaging Iranian-Turkish relations.

At a news conference in Ankara on Thursday, Lapid thanked his host Turkey for helping abort a suspected Iranian plot against Israelis in Istanbul and said the effort was still underway.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted in a ministry tweet as saying Lapid’s “ridiculous” allegation was a “pre-designed scenario to destroy relations between the two Muslim countries,” referring to Turkey and Iran.

