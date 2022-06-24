Qatar’s Emir heads to Cairo to meet Egypt’s President: Report

Qatar’s ruler is heading to Cairo on an official visit to meet Egypt’s President, the Amiri Diwan said on Friday, in the first trip to the country since Cairo and Doha agreed last year to end a long-running regional feud.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani last visited Egypt in 2015.

The emir’s visit comes days after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Cairo and the announcement of $7.7 billion in investment deals between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had boycotted Qatar since 2017 over charges it supports terrorism. Qatar denied the accusation.

With Egypt facing economic headwinds as a result of the war in Ukraine, its cabinet said in March that Egypt and Qatar had agreed to sign investment deals worth $5 billion.

