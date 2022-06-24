Somalia president tests positive for COVID-19

Somalia’s new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Friday he is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, shortly after returning from a trip to the United Arab Emirates.
“So far, I have no symptoms but I will continue to self-isolate and serve the people of Somalia from home,” he said on Twitter.
“I ask we all keep each other safe by following public health advice and guidelines.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The 66-year-old president returned Friday from the United Arab Emirates where he had made his first official trip abroad since his election on May 15.
Mohamud is a former academic and peace activist who was previously president from 2012 to 2017 but whose first administration was dogged by claims of corruption and infighting.
The troubled Horn of Africa nation has recorded 26,748 coronavirus cases of which 1,361 have been fatal, according to the World Health Organization.
Read more:
Somalia’s president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as prime minister
Somali foreign minister suspended over charcoal export to Oman breaking UN sanctions
US to reverse Trump admin. decision in Somalia, will redeploy hundreds of troops
-
Somalia’s president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as prime ministerSomalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appointed lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as the country’s prime minister on Wednesday, with the new premier ... World News
-
Race against time to avert famine in Somalia: UN agenciesThe United Nations warned Monday of a race against time to prevent famine in Somalia, with more than 200,000 people on the brink of starvation amid a ... World News
-
UAE President to send AED35 million humanitarian aid to SomaliaUAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered that AED35 million of urgent humanitarian aid is to be sent to Somalia to support its ... Gulf
-
Somalia’s newly-elected president welcomes US redeployment to fight al-ShabaabSomalia’s newly-elected president on Tuesday thanked his US counterpart Joe Biden for ordering the redeployment of American troops to the Horn of ... World News