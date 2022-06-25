.
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran

Iranians walk in a market in Tehran, Iran on May 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Iran on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake’s epicenter was in the Southern Iran region and was 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) below the earth’s surface.

Explore More