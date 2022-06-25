Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Iran on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.
The quake’s epicenter was in the Southern Iran region and was 8 kilometers (4.97 miles) below the earth’s surface.
