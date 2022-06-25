UAE’s Dana Gas Iraq facilities targeted by third missile strike in a week: Sources

A missile attack on Saturday targeted facilities owned by UAE energy firm Dana Gas in Iraq’s Sulaimaniya province, three sources said.

The attack, the third to target facilities owned by the company in Iraq inside a week, caused no casualties or damage, two security sources and third source with knowledge of the matter said.

The Counter-Terrorism Group, a security body in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, said in a statement six rockets in total had hit the Khor Mor gas field.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar attacks in the past.

