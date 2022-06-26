Iraqi PM arrives in Iran after visiting Saudi Arabia

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday, state media reported, a day after he visited Saudi Arabia.

Al-Kadhimi is “scheduled to meet today with Iranian officials to discuss bilateral and international issues,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.

The Iraqi prime minister was in Jeddah on Saturday where he met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as “supporting and strengthening security and stability in the region,” the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Riyadh and Tehran cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

Iraq has hosted several rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in recent months.

