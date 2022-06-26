.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraqi PM arrives in Iran after visiting Saudi Arabia

  • Font
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran, June 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a welcoming ceremony in Tehran, Iran, June 26, 2022. (Reuters)

Iraqi PM arrives in Iran after visiting Saudi Arabia

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English 

Published: Updated:

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday, state media reported, a day after he visited Saudi Arabia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Kadhimi is “scheduled to meet today with Iranian officials to discuss bilateral and international issues,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency said.

The Iraqi prime minister was in Jeddah on Saturday where he met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as “supporting and strengthening security and stability in the region,” the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Riyadh and Tehran cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

Iraq has hosted several rounds of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in recent months.

Read more: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives Iraqi PM in Kingdom to discuss bilateral ties

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More