Man who killed Jordanian student dies of suicide after being located by police

The man who fatally shot Jordanian university student Iman Arsheed committed suicide after he was located and surrounded by authorities, the Jordan Public Security announced in a statement on Sunday.

The man has not yet been identified by name but photos and videos circulating social media show the man holding a gun to his head while other photos show him lying on the ground with what appears to be a gunshot wound to the head.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old student died on the campus of the Applied Science Private University in Amman after the man opened fire and shot her six times in the head, according to media reports.



The woman was pronounced dead after medics transported her to hospital in critical condition, Nabaa Jordan media outlet cited a spokesperson of the general security directorate as saying.



Authorities launched an investigation to identify the attacker and arrest him.

