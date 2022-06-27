Palestinian workers to be given more permits to fill in factory labor shortage
Israel’s cabinet approved issuing 3,500 additional permits for Palestinian workers in Israel’s manufacturing and services sectors, increasing the number to 12,000 to help relieve a shortage of skilled staff, the Economy Ministry said on Sunday.
Workers from the West Bank and Gaza Strip, territories which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East War, require permits to cross checkpoints and enter Israel where wages are higher.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Israel employs nearly 100,000 West Bank and Gaza Palestinian workers, according to the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority. But most work in construction or agriculture, with only a comparatively small number given permits for jobs in factories or the services sector.
Israel’s jobless rate is around 3 percent, and the economy ministry said the existence of 14,000 vacancies in manufacturing was creating a barrier to economic growth.
Economy Minister Orna Barbivai said in a statement that in addition to the extra work permits for Palestinians, the ministry plans to work to increase manufacturing productivity through automation and digitalization.
The quota for Palestinian workers in manufacturing will automatically be reduced if the annual average unemployment rate in Israel rises above 7.5 percent, the government said.
Ron Tomer, head of Israel’s Manufacturers’ Association, called the decision to boost numbers of Palestinians allowed to work in Israel a “lifeline” for the industrial sector given severe shortages of workers.
“There are currently thousands of open jobs that manufacturers find difficult to fill, and we believe that increasing the quota will help reduce the severe shortage at least in the short and medium term and help the industry continue to operate and grow in Israel,” he said.
Read more: Israel’s Bennett convenes Cabinet before parliament is dissolved, lists achievements
-
Israel approves housing allowance for South Lebanon Army veteransIsrael on Sunday approved housing allowances for South Lebanon Army (SLA) veterans residing in the country, providing “historic justice” to former ... Middle East
-
Israel’s Bennett convenes Cabinet before parliament is dissolved, lists achievementsIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened what is likely his last Cabinet meeting as premier on Sunday, with parliament expected to dissolve ... Middle East
-
Israeli negotiators meet US envoy on maritime dispute with LebanonIsraeli negotiators met with a US mediator in an effort to resolve a maritime border dispute with Lebanon, Israel’s Energy Ministry said on ... Middle East
-
Abraham Accords diplomats to meet in Bahrain after Israel meetingDiplomats from the United States, Israel and four Arab countries will convene in Bahrain Monday, Israeli officials said, three months after they vowed ... Middle East
-
Israeli govt tamps down dissent in its ranks over possible Iran nuclear dealIsrael’s defense minister on Sunday said policy on the Iranian nuclear talks was set by the government, not the security forces, after a newspaper ... Middle East
-
Israel’s central bank urges government to ease rules on Palestinian workersIsrael’s central bank on Wednesday called on the government to ease rules on Palestinian workers who often purchase work permits in the country ... Economy
-
Israel arrests 1,200 unauthorized Palestinian workersIsraeli parliament approved a tough new law to keep out Palestinian workers, as part of measures aimed at tackling a surge in attacks against Israelis. Middle East
-
Boycott of Israel’s SodaStream may affect Palestinian workersThe boycott of an Israel-based manufacturer comes under scrutiny as Palestinian workers may feel the pinch News