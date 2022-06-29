Five Vietnamese among dead in Jordan chlorine gas leak

Five Vietnamese nationals were among those killed in a toxic gas leak in Jordan's Red Sea port of Aqaba this week, with seven others among the injured, authorities said Wednesday.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 300 hurt when a tank of chlorine fell on the dockside in the Aqaba port on Monday, releasing the toxic gas.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son and offered his condolences “to the families of the five Vietnamese citizens who died”, a foreign ministry statement said.

Safadi said another “seven Vietnamese nationals who were injured in the incident” were receiving treatment in hospital, according to the statement.

Jordan's top prosecutor on Tuesday launched an investigation into the accident, which was the result of a cable snapping on a crane loading a tank of liquefied gas onto the Forest 6 freighter.

Ship-tracking websites say the deck cargo ship was built only this year and sails under a Hong Kong flag.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh on Wednesday said the investigation had reached an advanced stage and results would soon be made public.

Aqaba is Jordan's only maritime gateway and a transit point for the lion's share of its imports and exports.

