Indirect talks between Iran and US end without result: Tasnim news agency

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement have ended in Qatar without result, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iran warned the US to abandon the “Trump method” on Wednesday after the two sides opened indirect talks to revive a nuclear deal that was torpedoed by the former American president.

But Iranian officials said they were hoping for progress in the talks in Qatar, which come after international meetings to return to the deal hit a roadblock.

Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief in 2015, before then US president Donald Trump pulled out of the deal three years later.

