Tehran says indirect talks between Iran, US continue in Qatar 

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have not yet ended, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.



Earlier today, the semi-official Tasnim news agency cited informed sources saying that indirect talks between Tehran and Washington ended in Doha without results.



“The two-days talks are not over yet and this afternoon another meeting will take place between Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the EU’s Envoy Enrique Mora,” Nasser Kanani said.



The nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord and began imposing crippling economic sanctions on America’s arch enemy.



The deal reached with six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US - gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for guarantees it could not develop an atomic weapon.

Iran has always denied wanting a nuclear arsenal.



