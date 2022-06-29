.
Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank town of Jenin

Israeli soldiers detain an activist during a protest against the Israeli military drill, in Masafer Yatta, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 22, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP, Ramallah, Palestinian Territories

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian early on Wednesday during clashes in the hotspot town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

Mohammad Marei, 25, died from a bullet wound to the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Palestinians’ official Wafa news agency said he was killed during an Israeli raid in the town.

