Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank town of Jenin

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian early on Wednesday during clashes in the hotspot town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

Mohammad Marei, 25, died from a bullet wound to the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Palestinians’ official Wafa news agency said he was killed during an Israeli raid in the town.

Read more: Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli forces in West Bank: UN review