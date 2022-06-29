Palestinian killed by Israel army in West Bank town of Jenin

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian early on Wednesday during clashes in the hotspot town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian sources said.
Mohammad Marei, 25, died from a bullet wound to the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The Palestinians’ official Wafa news agency said he was killed during an Israeli raid in the town.
