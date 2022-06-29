US-Iran talks on nuclear deal end after two days, no breakthrough: Officials

The US and Iran ended indirect talks on reviving the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal on Wednesday without any breakthrough, according to officials.

“Two intense days of proximity talks in Doha on #JCPOA. Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped for,” said Enrique Mora, the EU’s coordinator for the talks.

Mora said he would keep working “with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability.”

The EU official and EU Foreign Policy chief Joseph Borrell had expressed optimism in recent days after they pitched to resume the stalled talks between Washington and Tehran.

A senior US official told Axios it was on Iran to decide whether it wanted a deal.

One of the main sticking points in recent months was Washington’s refusal to lift the terror designation of the IRGC, which US President Joe Biden’s envoy for Iran reportedly pitched before the president said no.

“The Iranians have not demonstrated any sense of urgency, raised old issues that have been settled for months, and even raised new issues that are unrelated to the 2015 nuclear agreement. A deal has been available for some time,” the US official was quoted as telling Axios on Wednesday. “If there is a side that needs to take a decision, it’s them. And it’s been them for months.”

A State Department official told Al Arabiya English that the “indirect discussions continue, but we do not currently have additional updates.”

The official added: “As we and our European Allies have made clear, we are prepared to immediately conclude and implement the deal we negotiated in Vienna for mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA. But for that, Iran needs to decide to drop their additional demands that go beyond the JCPOA.”

