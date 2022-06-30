Anti-coup protesters in Sudan shot dead: Report

Two demonstrators were killed Thursday in the Sudanese city of Omdurman by “bullets in the chest,” pro-democracy medics said, bringing the death toll from months of protest-related violence to 105.

Thousands took to the streets in Sudan Thursday demanding an end to military rule, AFP correspondents reported.

“Even if we die, the military will not rule us,” protesters chanted, urging the reversal of an October military coup by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

