Iranian man kills 16-year-old daughter: Report

A teenage girl in Iran was killed by her father who blasted her with a shotgun in the heart, local media said on Friday.
The death, an apparent so-called “honor killing” in the ultra-conservative country, came after the father confronted his 16-year-old daughter after she met a young man in the southern city of Nurabad, women’s activists said.
The girl fled to her grandmother’s house after an argument with her father, who then confronted her.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I didn’t really intend to kill my daughter, I shot unintentionally,” the father said, quoted by the Rokna news website. “I went there with my shotgun only to scare her.”
The father, 43, was arrested and “confessed to his crime,” Rokna added.
In Iran, a father does not incur the death penalty if he kills his child.
There are no exact statistics on honor killings in Iran, but the ISNA news agency estimates there are “between 375 and 450 cases of honor killings” a year.
According to ISNA, such killings account for around a fifth of murders committed in the Iran.
Read more:
Egyptian judge allegedly murders wife, burns her face with nitric acid
Tributes to Lubna Mansour pour in following her murder in Sharjah
-
Over 100 murders in Syria’s al-Hol camp since Jan 2021: UNMore than one hundred people, including many women, have been murdered in a Syrian detention camp in just 18 months, the UN said Tuesday, demanding ... Middle East
-
Family bids farewell to British journalist Dom Phillips murdered in the AmazonThe family of Dom Phillips on Sunday bid farewell to the British journalist, who was killed earlier this month along with Brazilian indigenous expert ... World News
-
Three arrested over murder of popular Indian rapperIndian police have arrested three men accused of murdering hip-hop star Sidhu Moose Wala, seizing a cache of weaponry including a grenade launcher ... World News