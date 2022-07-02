.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Five killed at strong earthquake rocks Iran: Media

  • Font
earthquake
At least five people were killed and 19 injured when a strong earthquake shook southern Iran early Saturday, local media reported. (File photo)

Five killed at strong earthquake rocks Iran: Media

AFP, Tehran

Published: Updated:

At least five people were killed and 19 injured when a strong earthquake shook southern Iran early Saturday, local media reported.

The 6.0 magnitude quake hit 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of the port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province, the US Geological Survey said. The quake struck just a minute after a 5.7 tremor.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hormozgan governor Mahdi Dosti said the quakes killed five people and injured 19 others, IRNA reported.

Dosti said most of the damage occurred in the village of Sayeh Khost, close to the epicentre.

One person was killed in November last year when Hormozgan province was hit by twin 6.4 and 6.3 magnitude quakes.

Situated on the edge of several tectonic plates and crossing various fault lines, Iran is an area of strong seismic activity.

Iran's deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor that struck in 1990, killing 40,000 people in the north of the country.

Read more:

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes southern Iran, one dead

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More