Israel sends observers to military drill in Morocco

Part of the “African Lion 2022” exercise. (Twitter/@Israel_MOD)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israeli military observers have taken part in a drill in Morocco for the first time, Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday, describing the move as a mark of improved relations, which were upgraded in 2020.

The presence of the three observers at this week’s “African Lion 2022” exercise, which also involved US forces, followed the participation last year of a Moroccan counter-terrorism unit at a multinational drill in Israel, the ministry said.

