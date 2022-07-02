Israel sends observers to military drill in Morocco

Israeli military observers have taken part in a drill in Morocco for the first time, Israel’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday, describing the move as a mark of improved relations, which were upgraded in 2020.

The presence of the three observers at this week’s “African Lion 2022” exercise, which also involved US forces, followed the participation last year of a Moroccan counter-terrorism unit at a multinational drill in Israel, the ministry said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Officials from the IMoD and the IDF participated in an international military exercise in Morocco for the first time this past week: “African Lion 2022”, led by AFRICOM and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces. @MoroccanArmed pic.twitter.com/rkjIIjyFtj — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) July 2, 2022

Read more:

Morocco condemns Israeli raid on Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque

UAE, Bahrain, Egypt and Morocco FMs arrive in Israel for regional summit

Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal