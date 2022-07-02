.
Palestine to hand over bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to US authorities

A Palestinian journalist protests the death of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin, in the West Bank biblical city of Bethlehem on May 11, 2022. (AFP)
A Palestinian journalist protests the death of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin, in the West Bank biblical city of Bethlehem on May 11, 2022. (AFP)
Palestine to hand over bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to US authorities

The Palestinian Authority will hand over the bullet that killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank last month to US authorities, a Palestinian official said on Saturday.

“We agreed to transfer the bullet to the Americans for examination,” Akram al-Khatib, general prosecutor for the Palestinian Authority, told Reuters without providing further details.

Developing

