Israel and Poland agree to restore relations to ‘proper course’
Israel and Poland have agreed to improve relations that had deteriorated after Warsaw introduced a law last year limiting the ability of Jews to recover World War Two properties, saying on Monday they would mutually restore ambassadors.
The move marked a shift for new Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who as foreign minister had denounced as “anti-Semiticand immoral” the bill affecting property seized by Nazi German
occupiers and retained by Poland’s post-war communist rulers.
“It was agreed that relations would be restored to their proper course,” said a statement issued by Israeli President Isaac Herzog after he spoke to his Polish counterpart Andrzej
Duda.
“Both presidents expressed their hope that any future issues between Poland and Israel will be solved through sincere and open dialogue and in a spirit of mutual respect,” it added.
Duda’s office said the Polish ambassador to Israel, recalled during the row, should return. Herzog’s office said the new Israeli ambassador-designate to Poland will present his credentials in the coming days.
