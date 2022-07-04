US says Shireen Abu Akleh likely shot from Israeli side but not intentionally
The United States said on Monday that the Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by gunfire from Israeli positions but that there was no reason to believe her death was intentional.
The State Department also said that the United States could not make a “definitive conclusion” on the origin of the bullet that killed her on May 11, which was handed over by the Palestinian Authority.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But Israeli experts, not American ones, conducted a ballistic examination of the bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, the Israeli army said, after Washington released findings of its probe into her death.
“A ballistic examination was conducted in a forensic laboratory in Israel. Israeli experts examined the bullet in order to determine the connection between the bullet and the weapon from which it was fired. (US) representatives were present throughout the entire process,” an army statement said.
Read more: Israel says it will test bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinians disagree
-
Interim Israel army probe says unclear who shot Al Jazeera journalistThe interim findings of an Israeli army investigation could not determine who fired the bullet that killed an Al Jazeera reporter in the occupied West ... Middle East
-
Israel says it will test bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinians disagreeIsrael said on Sunday it would test a bullet that killed a Palestinian-American journalist to determine whether one of its soldiers shot her and said ... Middle East
-
Palestinian official: Israel killed reporter Shireen Abu AklehThe Palestinian Authority on Thursday said its investigation into the shooting death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh proves she was ... Middle East
-
Palestine to hand over bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to US authoritiesThe Palestinian Authority will hand the bullet that killed prominent Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to US authorities for forensic ... Middle East