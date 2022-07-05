.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Jordan police arrest man for beating his two daughters to death

  • Font
Jordanian security forces stand guard near the Crusader castle on December 19, 2016 in Karak, around 120 kilometres (70 miles) south of the capital Amman, a day after an attack killed 10 people, including a Canadian tourist. Jordanian police said they found suicide belts and other explosives in the hideout of suspected Islamic State group jihadists behind an attack that killed 10 people, including a Canadian tourist. Another 34 people were wounded in Sunday's shooting spree, including a second Canadian. Four gunmen were shot dead by police during the course of a siege lasting several hours. AFP
Jordanian security forces stand guard near the Crusader castle on December 19, 2016 in Karak, around 120 kilometres (70 miles) south of the capital Amman. (AFP)
Crime

Jordan police arrest man for beating his two daughters to death

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A Jordanian man has been arrested for reportedly beating his two daughters to death then burying them, according to local media reports.

Police raided the man’s house in the governorate of Irbid, north of Amman, after his ex-wife – who is non-Jordanian – went to the authorities and said she feared for the lives of her four children because the father suffers from mental illnesses.

Only two of the four children were in the house when the police arrived, Lt. Colonel Amer Sartawi, a spokesman of the Public Security Department, said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two children told the police that their father, who frequently beats them, “killed their two sisters” aged 9 and 12 using a sharp stick and buried them near the house.

The father reportedly confessed to the crime saying that ten days ago, he beat up one of his daughters with a stick resulting in her death, adding that he buried her near the house.

He also said that a few days later, he beat up his other daughter, also resulting in her death, and then dumped her body in a hole near the house.

The girls’ bodies have been recovered and a forensic medical examination will be performed, Lt. Colonel Amer Sartawi said, adding that the other two children have been transported to hospital to examine their physical and psychological condition.

Read more:

Man who killed Jordanian student dies of suicide after police locate him: Statement

Jordanian PM sacks officials blamed for ‘negligence’ over deadly Aqaba gas leak

Tributes to Lubna Mansour pour in following her murder in Sharjah

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More