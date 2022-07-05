Jordan police arrest man for beating his two daughters to death

A Jordanian man has been arrested for reportedly beating his two daughters to death then burying them, according to local media reports.



Police raided the man’s house in the governorate of Irbid, north of Amman, after his ex-wife – who is non-Jordanian – went to the authorities and said she feared for the lives of her four children because the father suffers from mental illnesses.



Only two of the four children were in the house when the police arrived, Lt. Colonel Amer Sartawi, a spokesman of the Public Security Department, said in a statement.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The two children told the police that their father, who frequently beats them, “killed their two sisters” aged 9 and 12 using a sharp stick and buried them near the house.



The father reportedly confessed to the crime saying that ten days ago, he beat up one of his daughters with a stick resulting in her death, adding that he buried her near the house.



He also said that a few days later, he beat up his other daughter, also resulting in her death, and then dumped her body in a hole near the house.



The girls’ bodies have been recovered and a forensic medical examination will be performed, Lt. Colonel Amer Sartawi said, adding that the other two children have been transported to hospital to examine their physical and psychological condition.



Read more:

Man who killed Jordanian student dies of suicide after police locate him: Statement

Advertisement

Jordanian PM sacks officials blamed for ‘negligence’ over deadly Aqaba gas leak

Tributes to Lubna Mansour pour in following her murder in Sharjah