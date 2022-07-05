Richard Nephew given new role at State Department after leaving Iran negotiating team

Richard Nephew, who left the US negotiating team trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal, has been named as the State Department’s coordinator on global anti-corruption.

“This position, pledged on International Anti-Corruption Day, will integrate and elevate the fight against corruption across all aspects of US diplomacy and foreign assistance,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Nephew stepped down from his role as deputy special envoy for Iran at the end of last year after reportedly falling out with Special Envoy Rob Malley due to his negotiating tactics with the Iranians.

Richard Nephew will serve as our Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption. Richard’s experience and dedication will be an asset to our efforts worldwide to address transnational corruption and kleptocracy, key components of the @WhiteHouse Strategy on Countering Corruption. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 5, 2022

“I welcome Richard back to the Department in this critical role and am confident that his experience and dedication to fight corruption and promote accountability will prove invaluable to our global efforts,” Blinken said.

Nephew will lead the State Department’s implementation of the first-ever US Strategy on Countering Corruption in his new role. “Richard brings a wealth of experience both inside and outside the government to the position of Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption,” Blinken said.

After leaving the State Department, Nephew was a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.

He has also previously served as the Principal Deputy Coordinator for Sanctions Policy at the State Department, and Director for Iran on the National Security Staff.

