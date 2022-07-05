Russia condemns ‘air aggression’ on Syria

Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday called strikes on Syria that have been blamed on Israel unacceptable, and demanded an unconditional cessation of the attacks.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Syria on Saturday accused Israel of launching an “air aggression” from the Mediterranean west of Lebanon’s second city Tripoli, with several missiles targeting an area to the south of Tartus.
The Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes, which would be the first since Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid took office as the head of Israel’s interim government ahead of a November 1 election.
“We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions that violate the sovereignty of Syria and the basic norms of international law, and we demand their unconditional cessation,” the Russian foreign ministry said in comments about the July 2 strikes.
The Syrian ministry of defense said the strikes injured two civilians and caused some material damage.
Read more:
Israeli strike on Syria wounds two civilians: Ministry
Syria says repairing airport damaged in Israeli strikes
Russia expresses ‘serious concern’ to Israeli ambassador over Syria air strikes
-
Israeli strike on Syria wounds two civilians: MinistryAn Israeli strike on Syria's western coast wounded two civilians on Saturday, the Syrian defense ministry said.“The Israeli enemy carried out an air ... Middle East
-
Syria says repairing airport damaged in Israeli strikesRepairs have begun at the airport in Syria’s capital, which was closed for a second day Saturday after Israeli airstrikes, Syria’s transport ministry ... Middle East
-
Russia expresses ‘serious concern’ to Israeli ambassador over Syria air strikesRussia expressed “serious concern” on Wednesday to Israel’s ambassador about air strikes that shut down Syria’s Damascus International Airport last ... Middle East