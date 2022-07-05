.
Sudan civilians reject army’s ‘tactical retreat,’ urge more protests

A Sudan flag is being flown as protesters march during a rally against the military rule, following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan, January 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A file photo shows a Sudan flag is being flown as protesters march during a rally against the military rule, following last month's coup in Khartoum, Sudan, January 9, 2022. (Reuters)
Sudan civilians reject army’s ‘tactical retreat,’ urge more protests

Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom of Change, Tuesday urged more protests and rejected a proposal by the country’s coup leader to make way for civilian rule.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, whose coup last year ousted the FFC, had vowed Monday to “make room” for civilian powers to form a new transition government.

But the FCC called for “continued public pressure” on the streets and labelled al-Burhan’s move a “tactical retreat and a transparent maneuvers.”

