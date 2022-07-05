Sudan civilians reject army’s ‘tactical retreat,’ urge more protests

Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom of Change, Tuesday urged more protests and rejected a proposal by the country’s coup leader to make way for civilian rule.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, whose coup last year ousted the FFC, had vowed Monday to “make room” for civilian powers to form a new transition government.

But the FCC called for “continued public pressure” on the streets and labelled al-Burhan’s move a “tactical retreat and a transparent maneuvers.”

