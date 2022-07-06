Egypt court confirms death penalty of man who killed Nayiera Ashraf

Egypt’s Mansoura Criminal Court has confirmed the death sentence of the killer of university student Naiyera Ashraf on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

Mohamed Adel, then defendant who pleaded guilty for the murder of the young woman, was sentenced to death last week after the court decided to refer the case to the Grand Mufti of Egypt.

Under Egyptian law, the Grand Mufti is the government’s first and primary source of religious authority and his main role is to give his opinion on Islamic legal matters.

Although he has the right to reject or approve a death sentence, his opinion is non-binding.

The twenty-one-year-old student’s throat was slit open in front of the entrance of Mansoura University in Egypt by Adel on June 20 after she rejected his advances.

The victim’s mother told Al Arabiya in an interview last week that Adel had been holding “a grudge” against her daughter and harassing her for two years.

The femicide sparked outrage across the Middle Eastern region and was followed by similar incidents in Jordan, Egypt and the UAE.

