Jordanian man shoots two sons dead over financial dispute

A man in Jordan shot his two sons dead on Tuesday over financial disputes in the governorate of Ajloun, north of the capital Amman, according to local media reports.



The perpetrator is reportedly still on the run, and a search is underway to apprehend him.



The Public Security Department said in a statement that the perpetrator is in his seventies, adding that an investigation has been launched.



The crime came hours after a Jordanian man was arrested in the governorate of Irbid, north of Amman, for beating his two daughters to death then burying them.



Last month, a Jordanian woman was shot dead on the campus of a private university in Amman. The perpetrator, who managed to flee the scene, later shot himself dead after police located him and tried to arrest him.



