Palestinian killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed by the Israeli military during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.



Rafiq Riyad Ghannem, 20, was “shot by the occupation (Israeli army)” near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the ministry said in a statement, adding that he was killed in the town of Jaba.



The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



On Sunday, a 17-year-old Palestinian died after being shot a day earlier in another Israeli army raid in the same town.



At least 50 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank, among them suspected militants and non-combatants.



Israeli security forces have launched near-daily raids in the West Bank following a spate of attacks in Israel in recent months.



Nineteen people - mostly Israeli civilians inside Israel - have been killed mainly in attacks carried out by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs. Three Arab Israeli attackers have also been killed.



