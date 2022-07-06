.
Sudan’s Burhan relieves civilian members of the sovereign council from duties

FILE - Sudan's head of the military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, speaks during a press conference at the General Command of the Armed Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Burhan said Monday, July 4, 2022 the country's military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis after a coup last year, allowing civil society representatives to take their place. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. (File photo: AP)

Reuters

Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree relieving the five civilian members of the sovereign council from their duties, a statement on the council’s telegram account said on Wednesday.

Burhan said on Monday the army would not participate in internationally led dialogue efforts to break its stalemate with the civilian opposition, and urged political and revolutionary groups to start talks to form a transitional government.

Sudan’s army won’t take part in political talks, leader says

Ethiopia’s PM says he has agreed with Sudanese leader to settle dispute

Sudan civilians reject army’s ‘tactical retreat,’ urge more protests

