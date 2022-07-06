Sudan’s Burhan relieves civilian members of the sovereign council from duties
Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree relieving the five civilian members of the sovereign council from their duties, a statement on the council’s telegram account said on Wednesday.
Burhan said on Monday the army would not participate in internationally led dialogue efforts to break its stalemate with the civilian opposition, and urged political and revolutionary groups to start talks to form a transitional government.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Sudan’s army won’t take part in political talks, leader says
Ethiopia’s PM says he has agreed with Sudanese leader to settle dispute
Sudan civilians reject army’s ‘tactical retreat,’ urge more protests
-
Hundreds of anti-coup protesters in Sudan defy security forcesHundreds of Sudanese protesters demanding an end to military rule took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its suburbs for a fourth straight ... Middle East
-
Sudan security forces skirmish with demonstrators after protest deathsSudanese security forces fired tear gas at protesters on Friday near the presidential palace in Khartoum, a day after nine people were reported killed ... Middle East
-
Child marriages on the rise in Ethiopia as drought hits familiesThe worst drought in 40 years is reversing decades of progress made in combating child marriage across swathes of Ethiopia, according to the United ... World News