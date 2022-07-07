Biden to meet with King Salman, Crown Prince during trip to Saudi Arabia: White House

US President Joe Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his trip to Jeddah later this month, the White House said on Thursday.

“The President will sit down in a bilateral meeting with King Salman and his leadership team, as you know, the Crown Prince is on that leadership team… So, certainly, the President will be seeing the Crown Prince in the context of that larger bilateral discussion,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kirby spoke to reporters ahead of Biden’s first trip to the Middle East, which will take place next week. “What happens over there [in the Middle East] definitely affects us here at home,” he said.