UN Security Council calls for swift formation of government in Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday called in a statement for “expediting the formation of a government to implement necessary reforms” in Lebanon after its parliamentary elections took place on May 15.

In a statement, the UN also urged “all political actors to work together to prioritize the national interest and to rise to the challenges facing the Lebanese people.”

On June 23, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was designated to form a new government, but faces a politically difficult path to agree a new cabinet as the country’s devastating financial crisis festers.

The statement also “encouraged measures to promote youth participation and to enhance women’s full, equal and meaningful political participation and representation, including in the new government.”

The members of the Security Council also recalled the need for urgent implementation of previously outlined tangible reforms that would enable the quick conclusion of an agreement with the IMF to respond to the demands of the Lebanese population.

Analysts and politicians expect this cabinet formation process to be further complicated by a looming struggle over who will replace Aoun, the Hezbollah-aligned Maronite Christian head of state, when his term ends on October 31.

