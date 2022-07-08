Barber in Iraqi Kurdish city gives displaced children free haircuts for Eid

A barber in the Iraqi Kurdish city of Sulaymaniyah has started giving free haircuts to displaced children working in its markets and streets, ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Most of the kids are Arab Iraqis who fled from the Nineveh and Salahuddin governorates when ISIS swept into their cities in 2014.

Barber Soran Tayyib says he wanted to bring them some joy ahead of the Muslim holiday, which will be marked from Saturday and lasts up to four days.

Having a haircut and buying new clothes, especially for children, are essential pre-Eid activities in Muslim countries.

A cut in a barbershop usually costs between $2-$4 per person, an expensive amount for a displaced family living in a camp tent.

Eid al Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing meat to the needy.

