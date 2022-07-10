.
Iraq’s central bank has no future plan to change exchange rate: Report

Iranian rials, U.S. dollars and Iraqi dinars are seen at a currency exchange shopÊin Basra, Iraq November 3, 2018. Picture taken November 3, 2018. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani
Iranian rials, US dollars, and Iraqi dinars are seen at a currency exchange shop in Basra, Iraq November 3, 2018. (Reuters)

Iraq’s central bank sees no reason to change the exchange rate of the dinar currency and has no future plan to do so in the next three to five years, state news agency INA reported on Sunday, citing the deputy governor of the central bank Ammar Khalaf.

