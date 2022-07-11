.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Award-winning dissident Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi arrested: Media

  • Font
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi poses during an interview in Tehran. (File photo: AFP)
Iranian film director Jafar Panahi poses during an interview in Tehran. (File photo: AFP)

Award-winning dissident Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi arrested: Media

AFP, Tehran

Published: Updated:

Dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who won a Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival in 2015, has been arrested by authorities, the Mehr news agency said on Monday.

“Jafar Panahi has been arrested today (Monday) when he went to the prosecutor's office to follow-up on the situation of another film-maker, Mohammad Rasoulof,” Mehr reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

State news agency IRNA had reported late Friday that Rasoulof had been arrested.

Read more: Cannes demands release of jailed Iranian film director Rasoulof

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More