Award-winning dissident Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi arrested: Media
Dissident Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who won a Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival in 2015, has been arrested by authorities, the Mehr news agency said on Monday.
“Jafar Panahi has been arrested today (Monday) when he went to the prosecutor's office to follow-up on the situation of another film-maker, Mohammad Rasoulof,” Mehr reported.
State news agency IRNA had reported late Friday that Rasoulof had been arrested.
