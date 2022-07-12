Iran preparing to provide Russia with drones to use in Ukraine: Senior US official

A senior US official said Monday that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with “several hundred” drones to use in Ukraine, with training sessions set to begin as early as this month.

“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

“Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early July,” he added during a press briefing.

Sullivan said it was “unclear” whether Iran had delivered any of the drones to Russia yet. “But this is just one example of how Russia is looking to countries like Iran for capabilities that are also being used… to attack Saudi Arabia,” he said.