Saudi man stabbed to death in Beirut, Lebanon police arrest brothers for murder
Lebanese police arrested two Saudi citizens in al-Sfeir, south of the capital Beirut, for stabbing their brother to death, the National News Agency (NNA) reported on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, the victim, born in 1980, was killed by his two brothers over family disputes on July 9.
Police detained the two on July 10 after investigations revealed that they were hiding in an apartment in al-Sfeir.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The knife used in the crime was seized during the raid, police said, adding that both men, identified by their initials, A. M. and H. M., confessed to killing their brother, M. M., over family disputes.
The perpetrators have been transferred to the relevant authorities to resume the investigation, the statement added.
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari commended the police for arresting the perpetrators.
“I highly appreciate the efforts of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces for [investigating the crime] and [arresting] the perpetrators who killed the Saudi citizen in Beirut’s southern suburb,” Bukhari said in a tweet.
Read more:
Kidnapped teen and trafficking victim reunited with family after Interpol operation
Lebanon’s music festivals make modest comeback at Baalbek amid economic crisis
Lebanon telecom price hikes threatens migrants’ link to jobs, safety
-
Leader of Russian-occupied Ukrainian town killed by car bomb: TASSThe Russian-appointed administrator of a small town in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has been killed by a car bomb presumed to ... World News
-
Family of Palestinian-American killed in West Bank lashes out at US President Biden“It is as if you expect the world and us to now just move on. Silence would have been better,” the family of Shireen Abu Akleh said in a letter to Biden. Middle East
-
At least eight killed, 44 injured in bus collision with truck in southern EgyptEight people were killed and 44 injured in a car crash on Thursday near Egypt’s southern province of Aswan, the state-run news agency reported.The ... Middle East