.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN aid to Syria from Turkey extended until January in win to Russia

  • Font
Bags and a box of humanitarian aid is seen inside a vehicle at Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, June 30, 2021. Picture taken June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Bags and a box of humanitarian aid is seen inside a vehicle at Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, June 30, 2021. Picture taken June 30, 2021. (Reuters)

UN aid to Syria from Turkey extended until January in win to Russia

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The UN Security Council approval a resolution Tuesday extending humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million people in Syria’s northwest in a victory for Russia.

The vote was 12-0, with the United States, Britain and France, which backed a resolution for a year-long extension vetoed on Friday by Russia, abstaining.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ireland and Norway, which had sponsored the vetoed resolution, circulated a new draft Monday that provides for a six-month extension of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing until January 10, 2023.

As Russia demanded, a further six-month extension after that would require a new Security Council resolution.

Ireland’s UN Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said before the vote that after difficult negotiations the two countries “redoubled efforts to meet the dire needs in Syria.”

Read more:

Millions in Middle East face hunger crisis as Russia’s war rages on: ICRC

Erdogan urges Putin to keep Syria aid crossing open

US drone strike kills ISIS Syria chief: Pentagon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More